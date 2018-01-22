'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland according to a global survey released today.

The Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey compares median incomes with median house prices.

First home buyer, Jade Burger, says the findings come as no surprise, and she’ll have to keep saving.

"The dream home is a long, long way away.. it's impossible in this market", she says.

In the global survey ranking 293 housing markets, Hong Kong was identified as the least affordable, with house prices nearly twenty times higher than wages.

One of the co-authors, Hugh Pavletich, says "the affordability situation in Tauranga is in a crisis situation at 8.9 times incomes".

However he says Tauranga has a high retirement population, so incomes are lower.

Youngstown in the US was the most affordable, with houses there just under double the median yearly income.

In New Zealand, Palmerston North and the Manawatu have the most affordable homes, but they still rank as "seriously unaffordable" at four and a half times the median wage.