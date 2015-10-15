 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's imperative we have a cancer control strategy' - health researcher calls for focus on Maori cancer rates

share

Source:

NZN

Government policy has to address the increasing cancer crisis among Maori, a Massey University public health researcher says.

Dr Lis Ellison-Loschmann says cancer incidence and mortality rates are already significantly higher in Maori, compared with non-Maori.

She says inequalities in cancer survival rates have been documented for several cancers, including lung, liver, stomach, breast and cervical cancers.

An international study has found preventable cancers amongst Maori are staggeringly high.
Source: 1 NEWS

Even for cancers less common in Maori, such as colorectal and prostate cancers, Maori are still more likely to die than other populations.

"Given the lag time between exposure to risk factors and the development of cancer, unfortunately we can expect to see even higher rates of some of these cancers in the coming years, which will further increase the cancer burden for whanau," she said.

"So it is imperative that we have a cancer control strategy which addresses Maori cancer priorities."

Speaking ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Dr Ellison-Loschmann said the inclusion of health in all policies was critical for Maori cancer control.

She said addressing persistent ethnic inequalities in education, income, the labour market, housing and wealth was challenging.

However, it was necessary if equity in cancer incidence and outcomes was to be achieved among future generations.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:40
2
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

3

Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

4
Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

5
A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:41
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.

00:51
The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

'This old bull's still got a little bit in there!' Ruben Wiki taking no prisoners, 'dropping shoulder' at hearty Warriors Nines training

The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ