'It's huge' – truck numbers explode on vulnerable South Island roads due to quake and fire-damaged rail tracks

South Island roads are doing better than expected despite the huge volume of trucks rumbling over them.

The Kaikoura earthquake put parts of the the main rail line out of action since November, while a fire has damaged the Christchurch to West Coast route, meaning freight and tourists will need to be moved by road.

It's forced more heavy traffic onto routes like the Lewis Pass, heaping pressure on the infrastructure which is not designed to be a main route for freight.

Ken Shirley from the Road Transport Forum said the challenges for the industry were massive.

"It's huge, the alternate route now through Lewis, the volume of traffic is four times what it used to be," he told Breakfast.

"That route was never designed to handle that volume of traffic, and particularly the number of heavy vehicles that now have no option but to use that route.

"It's standing up better than a lot of people thought it might, but it's still a huge challenge for the whole logistics chain."

Mr Shirley commended the transport agency for improving the roads, putting in traffic lights and passing bays where necessary.

"The main thing is to be very aware of the vulnerability, to not take risk, to drive safely," he added.

He was satisfied with the government's level of spending on roads.