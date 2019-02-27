TODAY |

'It's hitting them young' - too much screen time risks exposing children to harmful advertising, expert warns

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Technology
Education

Children that spend too much time engaging with digital screens risk being exposed to harmful advertising, an expert warns.

Wiremu Manaia, a senior lecturer in technology at Manukau Institute of Technology told TVNZ1's Breakfast his biggest concern is "screen time technology addiction" and the impact online advertising has on children.

Examples of harmful advertising are messages about fast food, gambling and tobacco and alcohol.

"They’re on screens before they go to school, they’re on screens at school and they’re on screens when they get home from school ... they’re on screens from 10-12 hours a day."

"The advertising is a ploy ... it's attracting them into areas that we probably shouldn’t be exposing our children to."

Mr Manaia says he's concerned many parents aren't aware of it of what their children are being exposed to on digital devices.

"We don't know exactly what they're seeing ... it's hitting them and it's hitting them young."

His advice to parents is to do some education and research and find out what they're watching.

"Sit your children down and talk to them about what they're actually looking at.

"Regulate it [screen time] to some degree and get them off their screens as much as possible."

He advises parents to start a conversation with their children and to get them involved in other interactions and activities that limits their amount of screen time.

Mr Manaia says that it is important not to completely ban screen time.

"It doesn't all have a bad impact, it's a good education tool."

MIT researcher Wiremu Manaia says he’s concerned that most parents aren’t aware of what their children are watching. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Technology
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53
A Parliamentary committee has been considering changes so people could change sex without going to the Family Court.

Transgender community 'devastated' after gender self-identification delayed
02:56
Beer and goods valued at over $10,000 were taken from the Petone storage facility, and the brewers want it back.

Can you help solve the mystery of who stole 1000 litres of beer from a Wellington craft brewery?
00:24
There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley.

Raw: Terrifying footage shows gunfight between police and man in Christchurch street
04:14
Having suffered with his mental health, Mr G says Gumboot Up is a cause he can really get behind.

'I've been there, bro' - Mr G expecting $1m for his carved gumboot to help Mike King's mental health charity