'It's a happy day' - Political leaders give well wishes to Jacinda Ardern who's in hospital to give birth to her first child

Political leaders are giving their well wishes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern entered Auckland City Hospital to give birth this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Earlier this morning my office was advised the Prime Minister was being admitted to hospital in preparation for the birth of her child," Acting Prime Minister Peters said in a statement.

"It's a happy day and on behalf of the coalition government we wish her and Clarke all the very best."



Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw have also given their "best wishes" to the Prime Minister and her partner, Clarke Gayford, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

"I am thinking of Jacinda with so much excitement as she approaches giving birth for the first time," Marama Davidson said.



"Her and Clarke have my best wishes for this special experience."



"This is an exciting time for Jacinda and Clarke and an historic moment for our country," James Shaw said, referring to the historic moment a Prime Minister in New Zealand has had a baby while in power.

"I join with Marama and our Green Party caucus colleagues in wishing them both all the best."

Mr Peters officially became the Acting Prime Minister today while the Prime Minister is on maternity leave for the next six weeks.



