'It's a great opportunity for our most vulnerable people' – Pay equity on the way for mental health workers

The government is set to enter negotiations with unions for a new pay equity deal which will see 3,800 mental health workers receive a pay rise.

Diversity Works CEO Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie explains what this will mean for women in these sectors.
The pay increase will be in line with last year's pay equity settlement which saw home care workers receive pay rises of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent.

"It's a great opportunity for our most vulnerable people in New Zealand to be able to get access [and] to be able to retain some key workers because otherwise, we're going to lose them to other sectors," Diversity Works Chief Executive Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning.

"It's an opportunity for us to retain more and be able to move them up through the system, so being able to create a career pipeline for them which I don't think is there at the moment," she said.

