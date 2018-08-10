 

'It's good old-fashioned Christchurch water' – meet those behind the Garden City's chlorine-free water

The secret source of Christchurch’s chlorine-free water is so popular, the "owner" may need to start charging to keep it safe.

Since the Christchurch City Council chlorinated much of the city's water supply, some people have been seeking out the sacred water to avoid the addition.

In the video above TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee decided to dig deeper and find out where the divine water is coming from.

The secret source of Christchurch’s chlorine-free water is so popular, the ‘owner’ may need to start charging to keep it safe. Source: Seven Sharp
'My name is Victoria, and this is my book' - seven-year-old receiving palliative care ticks goal off wish list with Hilary Barry

Overseas plants are currently refusing to take sileage wrap, with Southland farmers being forced to hold onto it until a solution is found.

Silage plastic wrap piles up on NZ farms as Thailand shuns product for recycling
Lemon Lime and Glitter is the newest concoction from Riwaka’s Hop Federation.

Check out the southern brewery producing glitter-infused beer - 'It's perfect'

Why are Kiwi pubs running out of Guinness?

In every city in the world you'll find the essential Irish Pub.

It'll have a few clover flags, some Pogues on the stereo and most importantly of all a tap serving up big dark glasses of Guinness.

However, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp has discovered that in the past couple of weeks New Zealand's Guinness stocks have dried up to the point many Irish bars around the country have had to serve Kilkenny instead.

Reporter Lucas de Jong was sent along to find out more about the great Guinness shortage of 2018.

Seven Sharp has discovered that in the past couple of weeks, Guinness stocks have dried up to the point some Irish bars have had to serve something else. Source: Seven Sharp
The protesters who interrupted Dr Don Brash's free speech debate at Auckland University last night have explained their actions.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp, members of the New University group say they don't regret their move.

"Universities are places to teach the next generation of thinkers and Don Brash's ideas on Māori, on the treaty and of what New Zealand is are a thing of the past," one of the protesters said.

Last night Dr Brash was about to start his first speech on how PC culture is damaging free speech in New Zealand when a woman with a megaphone began yelling at him, surrounded by supporters holding flags and banners.

"We stand against racism, Don Brash represents hate," she said as some people booed her from the other side of the auditorium.

Dr Brash then managed to speak as the cacophony died down.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat went in search of those who disrupted Dr Brash’s Auckland Uni speech. Source: Seven Sharp

"They don't want to debate the issues they just want to shout us down, PC culture shuts down free speech," Dr Brash said.

Hate speech is not free speech the protesters shouted back, once again interrupting proceedings as they also yelled "Don Brash go home."

Dr Brash supporters then chanted his name until he was allowed to speak.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat went in search of those who disrupted Dr Brash’s Auckland Uni speech. Source: Seven Sharp
