 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's gold for the baby' - New Zealand's first community breast milk bank up and running

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Breast might be best for babies, but getting feeding underway can be a struggle.

Breast might be best for babies but getting feeding underway can be a struggle.
Source: 1 NEWS

Now, thanks to the country's first community breast milk bank, new mums in Canterbury can supplement their efforts with milk donated by other women.

One Canterbury mum, Jamiee Jansen van Rensburg, began donating her excess breast milk to the community milk bank after she stopped breastfeeding her fourth child.

"I always knew I had lots of milk! So yeah, I thought it's a real honour to be able to do that," Ms Jansen van Rensburg said.

Her milk has been stored at Christchurch's St George's Hospital in what is now officially the country's first community breast milk bank.

"If a mum can't produce milk herself, if she can have access to breast milk, it's gold for the baby. It's exactly what the baby needs, so it's extremely worthwhile."

The donated breast milk is first screened and pasteurised at Christchurch Hospital before being taken back to the milk bank.

"Breastmilk is full of antibodies so it develops a baby's immune system, and that's why it's such a special commodity," Rotary member and midwife Yvonne Hiskemuller said.

Currently, the only babies in the country with access to the pasteurised milk bank service are premature or sick babies at Christchurch Hospital's neo-natal unit.

The Canterbury milk bank will extend that service.

Breastfeeding advocate Carol Bartle says the service is for helping mums to continue breastfeeding by giving them a helping hand.

"If the mother is having troubles for milk supply, for whatever reason - that could be for a range of things, milk intervention or diabetes, C-section births - so if we can help them get through that barrier, then it might help them continue," Ms Bartle said.

The milk bank began after a small group of rotary members spent three years fundraising for the project.

Rotary member Liz Courtney says there have always been "underground groups of women wanting to donate milk".

"We know that from social media pages. So this now takes it into a different, more safety-orientated zone, really," Ms Courtney said.

"It makes it available to anyone who meets that criteria of help. It's not there to be a long-term thing – it's there to help them get over a hump."

St George's Hospital has provided the facility for the milk bank free of charge, but the ongoing costs will total about $30,000 a year for rotary in order to pay for equipment and the milk’s pasteurisation process.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

2
Baby bed.

'Tragic' death of baby in Australia prompts co-sleeping warning

3
Albert Vete. NTrust Super Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Western Suburbs Magpies. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Former Mate Ma'a Tonga front rower Albert Vete released by Warriors

02:09
4
Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

5
John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

02:09
Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The announcement comes after Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha today issued an apology for comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004.

01:50

'It's gold for the baby' - New Zealand's first community breast milk bank up and running

The donated breast milk is first screened and pasteurised.

Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner issues apology for comments made about Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004

Willy Haumaha was appointed Deputy Commissioner by Police Minister Stuart Nash last month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 