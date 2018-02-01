 

'It's going to make a mess' - South Island warned to batten down the hatches as ex-cyclone rolls through

An intense weather system is set to barrel directly into the West Coast of the South Island this morning, bringing heavy rain and gale warnings for much of the country.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

The massive low is formed by the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi and is due to gain strength before it hits the country.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the humidity associated with the ex-cyclone and the blast of cold air is a "match made in heaven". 

Georgina Griffiths says flooding is expected in some areas.
Source: Breakfast

"It's going to make a mess," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The whole South Island is on watch, apart from the Canterbury Plains and Kaikoura. 

Ms Griffiths said people can expect "very siginificant" rain fall. "We will expect flooding in some regions down there."

Parts of the North Island can expect a "burst" of rain.

"It's on and off, very intense rain, that high-humidity downpours," says Ms Griffiths.

Current king-tides around Nelson-Marlborough could see "some impact" for the area. 

Areas down south could see a temperature drop of about 10 degrees, instead of the scorching 30-35 degrees seen recently. 

Part of the Greymouth esplanade has been shut off as high tide at midday threatens the township.

Grey District Council members are out assessing roads and deciding on precautionary closures as the bad weather looks to pack in over the next few hours.

It is understood motor homes in low lying areas have been told to move to higher ground.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett is warning Kiwis to "batten down the hatches" ahead of the potentially damaging storm.

The wild weather could see up to 400mm of rain falling in the ranges of the West Coast and winds of up to 130km/h hitting South Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury, Westland and Buller.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest on the storm set to strike tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett says the worst of the weather is set to cross over the country around late morning but there will be a sting in the tail from a second low forming to the east of the South Island that will bring more heavy rain to the Canterbury region.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page.

Nelson Civil Defence has issued a warning for the area which is set to be significantly impacted by the storm.

"We expect 3-5 metre waves around the Nelson City area, plus king tides around midday Thursday and midnight Thursday.

"With the low pressure from this system and the wind piling the sea into the head of Tasman Bay, sea level could be elevated up to a metre above predicted tide levels in Tasman Bay," a spokesperson said.

A similar warning has been issued further north in Tauranga where the local council is warning of potential flooding from heavy rain coupled with king tides.

The Grey District Council have already announced a road closure in the West Coast region as they anticipate high seas to impact the road to Jellyman Park in Cobden.

The storm is expected to clear the country by midday tomorrow leaving fine weather and cooler temperatures in its wake.


