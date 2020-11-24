It's an end to fine weather as storm clouds move in

It may be a fine start to the end of your weekend but don't expect it to stay that way into the next few days as the weather packs up this afternoon.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

Most of the country were treated to a sunny summer day yesterday but "unsettled" weather patterns move in today, bringing grey skies and plenty of rain.

Aucklanders might want to take their raincoats as they venture out today as the morning's cloud develops into showers with the potential for a thundery, stormy night.

The wind also picks up tomorrow, with northwesterlies developing in the morning.

Spectators for today's America's Cup races may want to consider packing that extra layer or two, as the rain may hamper their watching experience from the viaduct.

It's a similar story for the Coromandel and East Coast, as cloud increases throughout the day before developing into showers in the afternoon.

For the Central and Lower North Island, the overcast weather will persist for most of the day before developing into rain - which has the potential to develop into heavy showers.

Northwesterly winds may develop into severe gales in some areas, prompting a strong wind watch to be issued by MetService for Sunday in Wairarapa from Martinborough up to and including the Tararua District.

It's a different story for the South Island, with rain developing in the morning for Nelson and Marlborough and the potential for hail and thunderstorms.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Westland Ranges from Otira up into the Buller Ranges and Nelson west of Motueka. A dumping of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms could push the rain watch into a warning, should it progress.

The strong Northwesterlies continue down into the upper east coast of the South Island from Marlborough down into the Wairarapa District south of Martinborough. These winds could develop into severe gales in exposed areas.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are a possibility for the West Coast as heavy showers batter the region, along with another burst of wet weather expected tomorrow.

Surface flooding may occur, and the rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms kick off a gloomy day for Fiordland with a heavy rain warning issued north of Doubful Sound.

Southland, Clutha and Dunedin should also be prepared for a wet one, with a heavy rain watch issued for the areas.