It's done it again! Whittaker's chocolate comes out on top as NZ's most trusted brand

Tip Top, Edmonds, Air New Zealand, Mitre 10 and Resene are popular, but no one can knock Whittaker's off top spot.

Whittaker's production line Source: 1 NEWS

The Porirua confectionery company has, for the sixth year in a row, won the Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands Survey.

Roy Morgan Research interviewed 1400 New Zealanders for the survey on 60 categories, from kitchen appliances to dog food, banks to digital cameras.

Whittaker's took out the confectionery, most iconic and most trusted categories in the survey, now in its 18th year.

Survey responses about the Peanut Slab makers included "great family business", "honest about its ingredients", "no packaging tricks" and "amazing flavours".

Whittaker's production line Source: 1 NEWS

The other top listing brands in the most trusted section were, in order, Canon, Tip Top, Edmonds, Resene, Air New Zealand, Mitre 10, Toyota and Sleepyhead.

Other category winners included Avanti bicycles, Whiskas, Southern Cross (health insurance), Panadol, New World, Oyster Bay (wine), Vogel's bread and Fisher & Paykel.

Reader's Digest Australasian managing editor Louise Waterson says being ranked on the trusted brands list means a company is genuine, authentic, reliable and consistent.

But being considered so trustworthy comes with responsibilities, she said.