'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

A post on Facebook group Vic Deals on Saturday morning has become a place for a number of women to voice their stories of unwanted "grabbing," some describing having men "hovering around waiting to attack".

The post had over 400 reactions after being online for under an hour.

It's since grown to have over 1,400 reactions and well over 500 comment.

One woman described being grabbed from behind and fending off five unwanted approaches last night.

Some comments on the post revealed that a number of women prefer to spend the night at home rather than heading to the clubs with friends because of these acts.

A number of bars and clubs in Wellington were mentioned in the comments.

Another woman took to the page to say that a group of intoxicated young men were "talking disgracefully" about girls, calling them "ugly" and "gross" while on a train out of Wellington last night.

She wrote that "everyone in the train carriage was taken aback by how disgusting" the group was.

The Facebook group, with over 100,000 thousand members, is an online trading and discussion forum for Wellington students and locals.