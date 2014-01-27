 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A post on Facebook group Vic Deals on Saturday morning has become a place for a number of women to voice their stories of unwanted "grabbing," some describing having men "hovering around waiting to attack".

Supplied

The post had over 400 reactions after being online for under an hour.

It's since grown to have over 1,400 reactions and well over 500 comment.

One woman described being grabbed from behind and fending off five unwanted approaches last night.

Some comments on the post revealed that a number of women prefer to spend the night at home rather than heading to the clubs with friends because of these acts.

A number of bars and clubs in Wellington were mentioned in the comments.

Another woman took to the page to say that a group of intoxicated young men were "talking disgracefully" about girls, calling them "ugly" and "gross" while on a train out of Wellington last night.

She wrote that "everyone in the train carriage was taken aback by how disgusting" the group was.

The Facebook group, with over 100,000 thousand members, is an online trading and discussion forum for Wellington students and locals.

Written by 1 NEWS' Wilson Longhurst.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

3
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps double strike has England in trouble in Wellington

00:15
4
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

00:15
5
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs conquer Blues


New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps double strike has England in trouble in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 