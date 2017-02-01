 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


It's a date! Bill English locks in New Zealand's General Election

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Prime Minister just briefed the media on the date of this year's election.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

00:41
2
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

02:01
3
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:19
4
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:20
5
Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

Live stream: Bill English to reveal General Election date

The Prime Minister announces to the media the date for the 2017 General Election.

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.


00:44
Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

Here come the minis! Hundred mini cars pull up for drive-in screening of Pork Pie

Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

How serious is the risk of contamination from equipment fail at South Auckland dental clinic?

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ