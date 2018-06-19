 

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

New Zealand MPs from different sides of the House are criticising the United States' "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has seen nearly 2,000 children separated from their families while trying to enter the country. 

Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.
Children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. Prior procedure had limited prosecution for many family entrants.

The policy change was meant to deter unlawful crossings - and Mr Sessions issued a warning last month to those entering the US illegally that their children "inevitably for a period of time might be in different conditions".

Nearly 2,000 children have been affected by the policy in the last few weeks.
The current holding areas have drawn widespread attention after journalists gained access to one site Sunday. At a McAllen, Texas, detention centre hundreds of immigrant children waited in a series of cages created by metal fencing. One cage had 20 children inside. 

National Party leader Simon Bridges said you could "certainly see why" people like US First Lady Melania Trump were coming out against the policy.

"Seperating families in this way seems inhumane."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said it was about doing what was "right". 

"Would we do that? No, we wouldn't."

Corrections Minister and deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis described the policy as "cruel".

"A family is a family, and in my opinion families should be allowed to stick together."

President Donald Trump defended his administration's border-protection policies today in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Calling for tough action against illegal immigration, Mr Trump declared the US "will not be a migrant camp" on his watch.

Images of children held in fenced cages fuelled a growing chorus of condemnation from both political parties, four former first ladies and national evangelical leaders. The children are being held separately from parents who are being prosecuted under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings.

"I say it's very strongly the Democrats' fault," Trump said Monday as his administration rejected criticism that the policy has resulted in inhuman and immoral conditions.

Trump pointed to more lenient policies under past administrations that had not charged all migrants who had crossed illegally.

"We will not apologise for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does, for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in an appearance before the National Sheriffs' Association in New Orleans. "Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards."

Administration officials said they do not like the family separations either - calling it the result of legal loopholes - but insist migrants who arrive illegally simply won't be released or loosely kept track of.

A photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, in McAllen, Texas.

Immigrant children are being held in fenced cages at US border facilities
FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump is trying to tamp down speculation about why she has not been seen in public in nearly three weeks, but it isn't completely working. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Melania Trump says America needs to 'govern with heart' as controversy over children separated from their families at the border grows

Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

