'It's cruel and callous' - food giant Sanitarium clashes with Christchurch business over Weetabix

A Christchurch British food store is preparing to fight to the bitter end against Sanitarium over an alleged trademark infringement – and this is not the first time the sale of the cereal has been threatened.

A Little Bit Of Britain had a hundreds of boxes of Weetabix cereal seized due to the food giant’s staunch stance against similar-sounding products.
Source: Fairfax

Hundreds of boxes of Weetabix have been seized by New Zealand customs after Sanitarium argued the name is deceptively similar to their product – Weet-Bix.

Owner of A Little Bit of Britain, Lisa Wilson, said she struggled to see how there could be confusion.

"I know of nowhere where the two products are sold alongside each other, the box is completely different, the shape of them, the colour – I have heard of no one getting them mixed up and I don't see how you could," Wilson told 1 NEWS NOW.

Weetabix is one of Ms Wilson's biggest selling products and she said they imported 12 to 13 pallets a year.

"It's not only our two stores, we also have an online ordering system and ship around the country. This would not only hurt us financially, but we will be failing the hundreds of customers who rely on us for their Weetabix," Wilson said.

General Manager of Sanitarium Rob Scoines said in a statement that trademarking the Weet-Bix brand is about ensuring that they are able to protect the products that New Zealand consumers depend upon.

The statement also said they had offered the importer a solution which enables them to sell their product while protecting the Weet-Bix brand.

Ms Wilson told 1 NEWS NOW that the solution Sanitarium offered was that they black out the Weetabix logo and then they would release the pallet.

She said she would take them to court before she did that.

Former Little Bit of Britain owner Rob Graham said Sanitarium tried to take him to the High Court over the exact same matter several years ago but the case was dropped before it got there.

"They knew they'd lose, because there was no weight behind their claims and it wouldn't stand up in court. There is no legal trademark infringement and they know it," Mr Graham told 1 NEWS NOW.

"Once again, they're going after the small trader like the big bad wolf," Mr Graham said.

"It's taken them a while to cotton on to the fact the shop is under a different owner and now that they've realised, they've decided 'oh, we'll have another go at some other person - it's cruel and it's callous'."

"Customs should be chasing P and drugs at the border but instead they're being asked to seize boxes of Weetabix – it's absolutely mad," Graham said

A Little Bit of Britain took to Facebook yesterday to tell their story and up to 30 British expats and Kiwi Weetabix enthusiasts proclaimed their support.

- By Charlotte Carter 

