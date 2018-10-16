 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Political analyst Bryce Edwards says National MP Jami-Lee Ross' criticism of Simon Bridges has been the most extraordinary attack by an MP on their own party's leader he's seen in New Zealand politics.

Unleashing a barrage of serious allegations at a media stand-up today, Mr Ross said Mr Bridges ordered him to cover up a $100,000 donation from a Chinese businessman by splitting it up so it didn't have to be declared. 

Mr Ross even released photos to show the party leader and businessman together.  

Calling Mr Bridges a corrupt politician, the MP also claimed he's got a recorded conversation as evidence and is taking it to police tomorrow. 

What has happened may well be unprecedented. 

"It's been the most extraordinary attack on your own party's leader that I've seen in New Zealand politics," Dr Edwards told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"This is real House of Cards stuff where you have lots of conniving and ambitious MPs that are backstabbing each other to get to the top. I think there's a mixture of knives being placed in the back and the front," he said.

The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud. Source: 1 NEWS

Before Mr Bridges announced the caucus had voted to expel Mr Ross, the MP announced he's resigning from Parliament, forcing a by-election in his Botany seat, which he'll contest as an independent.

Mr Ross' string of bombshells came a day after Mr Bridges, following an investigation, named Mr Ross as the leaker of his travel expenses.

"Jami-Lee Ross was operating in a deceptive way when he leaked this information, when he took on Simon Bridges," Dr Edwards said.

"It was later when he had nowhere else to turn, that he started to be more open about his descent against the National Party leader." 

But Dr Edwards said at the centre of all this, there's nothing.

"It's devoid of principles. There's no great ideological struggles. It really is the modern emptiness of politics." 

Jami-Lee Ross is now out of National but, as former National party whip, still very much in the know. 

Asked does Mr Ross have the power to bring down Simon Bridges, Dr Edwards said: "He's got a lot of dirt that he might be able to dish."

He said: "Jami-Lee Ross knows where all the bodies are buried. He knows what all the MPs have done wrong in the past. He knows lots of embarrassing details, not only about Simon Bridges but about other National Party insiders, other politicians."

1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Edwards said National will need to try and find a way to make Jami-Lee Ross "disappear".

"And by that I mean give him some sort of pay off or reward.

"This is why it's a crisis, because they might be able to get rid of Jami-Lee Ross, but he can throw a lot of dirt from outside the party," the political analyst said.

The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region
2
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
3
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
4
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.
'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
5
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:20
Facebook have chipped in to help train students how to deal with online bullies.

'We always want to be doing more' - anti-bullying group aided by $100,00 injection from Facebook
02:52
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.

Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Live streamers warned of their carbon footprint
Jami-Lee Ross, Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges.

An overview: Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges and the National Party

Loud bangs heard at Christchurch house surrounded by armed police

Michael Cropp
Breakfast Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Michael Cropp
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Several loud bangs have been heard at a house surrounded by armed police in Christchurch tonight. 

About 20 police officers have been outside the house on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei, for several hours. 

A witness says he heard a couple of bangs - possibly stun grenades - go off in the house around 6pm and several more around 8pm.

He says officers have put gas marks on and "look like they're about to storm the house".

The witness says officers are now on the property and have been using a loudspeaker to warn whoever is inside the house that they're going to come in.

The police have said officers had a "pre-planned search warrant".

They would not comment on whether that search warrant was related to the fatal shooting of Luke Riddell at Charing Cross on Saturday. 

Police cordon on Gilberthorpes Rd, Christchurch.
Police cordon on Gilberthorpes Rd, Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Michael Cropp
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Wellington cycleway repair to cost $4 million more

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

A 1.7 kilometre cycleway in Wellington that cost about $1.8 million to build, has been estimated to cost $10 million to fix.

Wellington city councillors today asked council officers how much it would cost to change the Island Bay cycleway to appease residents.

The plan, considered by many as a compromise between residents and council, was signed off in September 2017.

It was put on hold while the council applied for $24 million of Government funding for a wider cycleway between Island Bay and the city, that would include the controversial stretch.

Councillor Nicola Young, who has consistently opposed the cycleway, asked officers at a meeting today how much it would cost to fix the 1.7km of cycleway that already existed, and was told it could be $4 million more than the $6 million put aside.

However, the council would not know for sure until the project had gone out to tender.

The estimated price tag was a very expensive fix for something that cost less that $2 million to build, councillor Andy Foster said.

"It's a very expensive remediation to spend more than four times as much as what was spent in the first place. In my books, you're not building the same thing at all."

The fix included not just resealing the road, but a high quality transformation of the stretch of road, council officers said.

- By Radio New Zealand's Laura Dooney

The community is calling for a return to the pre-cycleway design that wouldn't see carparks removed. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Serious crash causes forces closure of part of Wellington Urban Motorway

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington

A serious crash involving a motorbike has forced the closure of the northbound lanes on Wellington's Urban Motorway.

Police say the crash was reported at 7pm and the motorway is closed northbound between the Terrace Tunnel and the Tinakori Road on-ramp.


Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington

Revealed: Man found guilty of historical rapes is the 'Beast of Blenheim'

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The 71-year-old man on trial for raping three women and a girl nearly 50 years ago can be named as serial rapist Stewart Murray Wilson.

Wilson, who had name suppression for the duration of the trial, has been before the High Court in Auckland since last Monday defending a number of sex charges, including six charges of rape and three of indecency with a girl under 12.

He is infamously known as the "Beast of Blenheim" and was jailed for 21 years in March 1996 for violent sexual attacks on women and girls throughout a two and a half decade period.

His convictions include rape, bestiality, stupefying and ill-treatment of children.

In 2017, he was charged again in relation to the rapes of three women and a girl throughout the 1970s.

He pleaded not guilty and stood trial before Justice Lang and a jury of six men and six women last week.

This morning after 7 hours of deliberations the jury returned with mixed verdicts.

They found him guilty of raping a woman and a 9-year-old girl, and attempting to rape another woman, among other charges.

They found him not guilty by majority of the raping and indecently assaulting the fourth woman.

They could not agree on two other charges, indecent assault and threatening to kill, relating to this same woman.

On these charges, Justice Lang discharged Wilson.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on 29 November.

By Anneke Smith

rnz.co.nz

Stewart Murray Wilson appearing in court. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice