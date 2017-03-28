 

'It's come as a huge shock' - act of vandalism sees 6000 salmon released from Otago farm

A New Zealand Fish & Game spokesman is calling the release of around 6000 salmon from a Mackenzie Country salmon farm over the weekend "an act of wanton vandalism".

Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.

The attack on High Country Salmon’s Twizel farm saw holding nets containing salmon slashed, allowing around 6000 salmon to escape. 

John Jamieson, the farm manager of High Country Salmon told 1 NEWS NOW "We have lost revenue of about $150,000 to $200,000. It's come as a huge shock"

Mr Jamieson said police were contacted and are investigating, but he has no idea who would target their business.

"We are 17 years old and still family owned," the farm manager said.

Fish & Game are also keen to catch the culprit, stating the attack may hurt the long relationship they have with the salmon farm.

"High Country Salmon has been a good friend to Fish & Game throughout the South Island since the company started operations 17 years ago. The company has regularly supported kid's fishing day promotions as well as releasing excess salmon stocks for the benefit of anglers.

"This attack on their business may force the company to reassess the work it does with Fish & Game, hurting our law-abiding licence holders and the community," Central South Island Fish & Game Region Chief Executive Jay Graybill said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact local police.

