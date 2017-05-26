'It's Business Time' - Rocket Lab shipping Electron satellite launch vehicle to NZ

Rocket Lab are not resting on their fuel-injected laurels.

The American launch provider, based on the Mahia Peninsula on the east coast of the North Island, confirmed today that an Electron satellite launch vehicle was being shipped to New Zealand in coming weeks, which would have payload on it.

On Twitter, Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck says the launch will be called "It's Business Time".

The flight's name was put to a vote on social media, with "It's Business Time" coming out as a clear fan favourite and a continuation of the company's previous flight names, "It's a Test" (2017) and "Still Testing" (January this year).

Two Lemur-2 cubesats for launch customer Spire Global will be on board the upcoming launch, with the full manifest to be confirmed in coming weeks.

"We always set out to test a launch vehicle that was as close to production-ready as possible," Mr Beck said.