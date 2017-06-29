'It's a bloody disgrace, it's an embarrassment' - Jamie Oliver blasts New Zealand over lack of sugar tax

 

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has taken aim at the New Zealand government over a lack of a sugar tax, and called it a "disgrace" no governing politician attended a symposium on the topic. 

The celebrity chef recorded a clip for the Fizz symposium in Auckland.
Source: FIZZ/ Fairfax

"The fact they're not there is a bloody disgrace, it's an embarrassment, and they should not be entrusted with child health if they don't turn up to your event."

"It is their job to listen to experts and listen to the public and react and debate internally whether they should make change," he said via video message to the annual FIZZ Symposium in Auckland. 

"New Zealand, like Britain, has got some of the most obese children on the planet. It's disgusting, it's nuts.

"All the data is there to justify logically, scientifically, and economically, why we should have a sugary drinks tax."

"France is in. Portugal is in. Hungary is in. Ireland is in. Britain is in. Mexico is in. This is the new norm."

He labeled the tax a "tax for good", and said the money raised should go to children in primary school.

"This is new money for the children of New Zealand."

The government has consistently said it is not actively considering a sugar tax but was watching what other nations were doing. 

