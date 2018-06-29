'It's a big help' - Thousands of Kiwi grandparents raising children to receive clothing allowance

From Sunday thousands of grandparents raising someone else's child will receive a clothing allowance at the same rate as foster parents.

The Government initiative will see eligible grandparents' receive up to $1500 a year per child.

It's been a long fought political battle to get parity for some, like grandmother Shirley.

"They're the reason I get up and keep moving because I made a promise to my son to look after his children and I'll keep that promise," Shirley told 1 NEWS.

She cares for five grandchildren, including three from her son who died of cancer.

Shirley believes the extra $1500 a year per child is a god send.

"You want to be able to afford these things and you don't want to be cutting it out of your weekly budget or your food budget to cover their clothing.