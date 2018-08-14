 

'It's beyond wonderful' – Ministry of Education worker tears up over pay equity deal

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Education

Mary Jones was supported by colleagues as she gave her thanks for the new deal. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Education
Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Simon Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour, and Mr Bridges said he was "confident" it did not come from National. 

Mr Bridges' MP expenses were released yesterday, with $113,973 spent on travel and accommodation between April and June, reported by Newshub. 

Ms Ardern said Labour did not have access to Mr Bridges' expenses. 

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the Speaker." 

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it. 

Mr Bridges said he did not know who leaked the details of his expenses. 

"It isn't National, I'm very confident about that. It's good to see [Speaker] Trevor Mallard is doing an inquiry and we'll see what happens. 

He said there were "multiple players throughout the parliamentary precint" that could have had access to the figures. 

"The reality is this was going to come out on Thursday, it's not that big of a deal."

Mr Bridges did not think it was an overspend, and that it was "fundamentally important" that he got out around the country. 

Speaker Trevor Mallard said the leaked document had a different format than that supplied to Parliamentary Services, Parliamentary Library and from the Speakers' office. 

He said he would take 24 hours to "take soundings about whether there needs to be a further forensic examination as to the source of the document". 

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. 

The Prime Minister says it did not come from the Government or the Speaker. Source: 1 NEWS
Simon Bridges wants an independent inquiry into his expenses leak that has forced him to defend the roughly $114,000 he clocked up travelling around the country between April and June.

Mr Bridges says the expenses aren't the issue as they would have been released on Thursday regardless, but he is more concerned about the fact they were leaked and the ramifications for those in Parliament.

READ MORE: Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

"I have discussed matter with the Speaker and my very clear view is that there needs to be an independent comprehensive investigation away from the Speaker, parliamentary services and Government.

"I think it has to be comprehensive, led by someone such as a High Court judge that I and National agree with," Mr Bridges told media this afternoon.

Although the National Party leader says he is "very confident" it wasn't a National MP that leaked the expenses, he is prepared to go where the evidence takes the inquiry.

"I want to get to the bottom of it," he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Mr Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour.

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no-one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the speaker."

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it.
 


 

Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo. Source: 1 NEWS
