'It's been incredibly challenging' - life and business slowly returning to quake-affected Kaikoura

Visitors are starting to return to Kaikoura following November's 7.8 magnitude earthquake, although it remains an uphill battle for the small coastal town.

The town is reachable by road, and people are coming, although the link to the north is still out of action, and the harbour still needs to be dredged.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, who also holds the tourism portfolio, visited yesterday and acknowledged there was still plenty of work to do.

"Let's not make any bones about it, their lives changed in a few minutes, their livelihoods changed in a few minutes, their homes, you know that it's been incredibly challenging," she said.

The last visit by a Government Minister ended in a slanging match between one local and Gerry Brownlee, but on this occasion, things were much calmer.

"We're really grateful for all the support we've had so far, it's been quite incredible," business owner Vanessa Chambers said.