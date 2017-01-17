'It's been a good, wetting rain' - Far North residents count blessings after good spell of overnight rain

The overnight storm that ripped across parts of the country has brought relief to several Northland areas affected by water shortages, scrub fires and drought-like conditions.

MetService said between 10mm and 88mm fell across the region.

Source: 1 NEWS

Far North District Mayor John Carter says he understands the rain was "pretty consistent" across the north.

"It was good in Kaikohe, it was good in Kaeo and in Kaitaia. It's been a good wetting rain," he told 1 NEWS.

"A few people I've talked to have had their water tanks filled up so that's a blessing."