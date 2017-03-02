 

'It's a beautiful place' (apart from the) midges' - Sir Ridley Scott reveals what it was like filming Alien: Covenant in rugged Milford Sounds

Sir Ridley Scott has opened up about his time filming Alien: Convenant in the South Island's beautiful Milford Sounds.

Part of Alien: Covenant was shot in New Zealand last year, showing beautiful mist-shrouded scenery.
Unlike recent filming in the South Island for A Wrinkle in Time, the shooting for the new Alien film in April last year went largely unnoticed until the film's trailer was released last month featuring the haunting landscapes of the beautiful Milford Sounds. 

The trailer released by 20th Century Fox, stars Michael Fassbender and James Franco amongst a host of others and showcases the rugged beauty of the Milford Sounds.

In the latest issue of Britain's Empire Magazine, the renowned director reveals what it was like shooting in New Zealand.

"When it rains, hundreds of waterfalls appear," he told the magazine. 

"It's a beautiful, wonderful place. The only thing is at twilight you get midges. It's a pain in the ass."

As well as directing the Alien franchise films, Sir Ridley is best known for his science fiction film Blade Runners, and Crime Drama, Thelma and Louise.

Alien: Convenant is the first out of the six-film franchise to have significant scenes shot on location. 

The interview also revealed the two-week Fiordland shoot took place at the beginning of production, giving the cast time to bond in the rugged Milford Sounds, before heading over to Australia to shoot in Fox studios. 

Alien: Covenant, the sequel to the 2012 film Prometheus installment, will be released in New Zealand cinemas on Thursday.

