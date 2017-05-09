 

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

New Zealand's blasphemy laws could be abolished by the end of the month, Act leader David Seymour says.

He had intended introducing an urgent bill of his own to do the job, but says the government is now prepared to deal with it through the Statutes Repeal Bill that's already going through parliament.

Mr Seymour says he's forced the government's hand.

"I'm very happy, it's the right thing to do," he told reporters today.

"Previously they refused to include the change in the Statutes Repeal Bill, now they seem to be prepared to do it... that means blasphemy laws can be gone by the end of this month."

Mr Seymour said the law was archaic, went back a long way and wasn't used.

"It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day," he said.

"That means it could be enforced at random against unpopular individuals - that seems to be what happened to Fry."

The fact New Zealand still has blasphemy laws was raised this week after police in Ireland launched an investigation into comments made by Stephen Fry on Irish television in February, describing God as "capricious", "mean-minded" and an "utter maniac".

The probe was dropped today after it was determined not enough people were outraged.

Earlier today, nneither Prime Minister Bill English nor Labour leader Andrew Little were in a rush to remove blasphemy laws from the statutes.

Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.
Source: 1 NEWS

They agreed the current process for repealing unnecessary laws was sufficient.

Mr English described the law as "a bit of an anomaly".

"We have a process for cleaning up law that's become redundant and that would be the normal process it would go through," he said.

A Statutes Repeal Bill is the normal process, and the one that's going through parliament removes numerous redundant laws.

Now, according to Mr Seymour, it will also deal with blasphemy.

He expects strong support for the law change, although Attorney-General Chris Finlayson was cautious about it.

"It's all very well to say it shouldn't be criminal but people in a multi-ethnic society need to be respectful... not everyone will have my urban liberal view of things."

United Future leader Peter Dunne didn't have any doubts.

"The sooner it goes the better."

Katie Bradford

Crime and Justice

00:15
1
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

2
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

3
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

4

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis cast in lead role of upcoming Avatar movies

00:40
5
Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

02:12
