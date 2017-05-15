 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'It's another home for me' - First NZ charter school flourishing despite 'negative press'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The very first charter school to open in New Zealand is flourishing and producing results since it opened in South Auckland four years ago, with students saying they've had a change in perspective and a new attitude towards learning since studying at the innovative school. 

Critics say they're a pointless waste of money but many of the schools are producing results.
Source: 1 NEWS

Charter Schools have been operating overseas for a long time and they're now in New Zealand, as part of a controversial government experiment where private providers run the school which choose how to spend their money and have control of what they teach. 

Scarlett is a student at South Auckland Middle School which provides uniforms, stationery and technology all free of charge.

She told Seven Sharp she found learning tough before attending the school and says she feels "like a whole new person."

"I feel like it's another home for me," Scarlett said. 

"I never really liked school that much. I was very shy, never participated in anything," until her parents signed her up to be part of a bold experiment.

Last year, the National Standard results at South Auckland Middle School improved by 18 per cent. 

Karen Poole said from Villa Education Trust says, "we're not saying that every school should be a charter school but we're saying that charter schools have a place in New Zealand."

"It's hard for the staff here because they work really hard, they work passionately with these families and yet they still get the negative press," she said. 

Labour, New Zealand first and the Greens want to scrap the charter school model but that hasn't dented the optimism of the people who run South Auckland Middle School. 

"These families and these students, they need what we do and they're entitled to it," Mrs Poole said. 

Related

Education

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

00:58
2
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

00:37
3
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

4
The ransomware attacked more than 200,000 computers globally.

The global cyber attack has ebbed, but experts see a risk that more could be on their way

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ