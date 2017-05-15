'It's another home for me' - First NZ charter school flourishing despite 'negative press'

The very first charter school to open in New Zealand is flourishing and producing results since it opened in South Auckland four years ago, with students saying they've had a change in perspective and a new attitude towards learning since studying at the innovative school.

Charter Schools have been operating overseas for a long time and they're now in New Zealand, as part of a controversial government experiment where private providers run the school which choose how to spend their money and have control of what they teach.

Scarlett is a student at South Auckland Middle School which provides uniforms, stationery and technology all free of charge.

She told Seven Sharp she found learning tough before attending the school and says she feels "like a whole new person."

"I feel like it's another home for me," Scarlett said.

"I never really liked school that much. I was very shy, never participated in anything," until her parents signed her up to be part of a bold experiment.

Last year, the National Standard results at South Auckland Middle School improved by 18 per cent.

Karen Poole said from Villa Education Trust says, "we're not saying that every school should be a charter school but we're saying that charter schools have a place in New Zealand."

"It's hard for the staff here because they work really hard, they work passionately with these families and yet they still get the negative press," she said.

Labour, New Zealand first and the Greens want to scrap the charter school model but that hasn't dented the optimism of the people who run South Auckland Middle School.