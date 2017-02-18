 

'It's amazing' - Thousands turn up for first look at Kapiti Expressway

Thousands turned up today to get a first look at the Northern Corridor's newest stretch of road. 

The new road divided communities but is expected to save plenty of time for those driving to the capital.
There are 18 new bridges and room for cyclists and walkers, but the biggest benefit is shaving travel time to and from Wellington and Levin.

After three and a half years, one section of the road is finally open, and will eventually link up with Transmission Gully. 

The Expressway hasn't been without its critics, as houses were moved and demolished to make way for the road. 

There were protests at Parliament and author Patricia Grace took the Government to court over the confiscation of Maori land. 

"Initially it was quite a difficult thing to get with the community, but a lot of work has gone into and I'm sure if you look around today there are a few people who aren't happy with this expressway," said project manager John Palm. 

Kapiti's deputy mayor Janet Holborow said getting the community on board was important after strong resistance at the start.

It's hoped it will be the community who will benefit the most from the new road. 

