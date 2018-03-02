 

'It's amazing' – friends band together to help mate get a new cochlear implant

Adults only get one implant funded, but thanks to her friends, Josie now has a second.
1
Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues lead Chiefs at the break after intense first half battle

00:15
2
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

3
Alby Fox Davis, taken from the.small.folk Instagram

'We adore you beyond belief' - tragedy as Australian boy chokes on bouncy ball just days before fourth birthday

00:31
4
Marina Krim's two children were brutally stabbed in 2012.

'I open the door, oh God!' Mother testifies about horror of finding children slashed and stabbed 30 times by nanny

00:24
5
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

00:21
Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.

'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group while speaking outside Kirribilli House.


03:31
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Colin Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years.


 
