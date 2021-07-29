TODAY |

Item that sparked Te Papa evacuation deemed not suspicious

Source:  1 NEWS

The item which sparked a mass evacuation from Te Papa Museum in Wellington this afternoon has been deemed not suspicious. 

Firefighters and police gather outside Te Papa Museum following a bomb scare. Source: 1 NEWS

Police and firefighters rushed to the National Museum earlier today upon reports of a suspicious package being found. 

In an earlier tweet, Te Papa said it will remain closed for the rest of the day while emergency services continue searching the building. However, they will reopen tomorrow as planned. 

Hundreds were evacuated from the building after a suspicious package was found this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

