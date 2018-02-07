 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An "item of interest" has been located by police at a Dunedin quarry as the investigation into the death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush continues.

A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The teenager was found dead on Saturday morning at her home in Dunedin.

In a statement today Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna confirmed an "item of interest" had been located at Blackhead Quarry.

Police have been searching a quarry pond in the suburb of Blackhead and say they'd like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry, seen in a carpark at the quarry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are also appealing for any sightings of a silver two-door BMW that is believed to have travelled from Dunedin to Balclutha between midnight and about 2am on Saturday 3 February.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering the girl and will reappear in court later this month. 

Related

Crime and Justice

Dunedin and Otago

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

Police calling for witnesses as they investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

01:02
2
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

00:26
5
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 