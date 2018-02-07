'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

An "item of interest" has been located by police at a Dunedin quarry as the investigation into the death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush continues.

The teenager was found dead on Saturday morning at her home in Dunedin.

In a statement today Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna confirmed an "item of interest" had been located at Blackhead Quarry.

Police have been searching a quarry pond in the suburb of Blackhead and say they'd like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry, seen in a carpark at the quarry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are also appealing for any sightings of a silver two-door BMW that is believed to have travelled from Dunedin to Balclutha between midnight and about 2am on Saturday 3 February.