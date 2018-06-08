 

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

The Wellington Girls' College ball at Te Papa tonight has been called off after what police describe as "an item of concern" was located in a loading dock at the national museum this evening.

Police have told 1 NEWS they were notified just after 6pm.

Te Papa management initiated an evacuation of the area as a precaution and specialist police teams are in attendance assessing the situation.

Students arriving at the entrance to Te Papa on the Wellington waterfront for the ball were told it would not be taking place.

They were taken to the nearby Wharewaka before going home.

