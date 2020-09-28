Issues that matter to Aotearoa's rangatahi in the spotlight in TVNZ's young voters' debate

The election is just around the corner, and while we've had ample opportunities to hear from candidates about the issues facing Aotearoa, what do our rangatahi, or young people, think?

Tonight, TVNZ's Young Voters' debate, moderated by Jack Tame, will be putting the spotlight firmly on the issues our youth care about.

But first, For the People's Gia Hinemaea and Rahman Bashir discussed what they want to see from the debate on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

They want to hear about climate change, education and freedom of speech.

However, Bashir said he's yet to hear of any policies from any political parties that will create significant change.

"It's hard because the really transformative policies are progressive and for a lot of people they go 'they're too outside the park and they're far too progressive' but those are the only policies that will enable us to grow," he said.

Bashir said those policies weren't given enough weight in New Zealand politics.

"Not to call out National or anything, but they're trying to strip back environmental legislation and push for more economic agendas.

"If that paradox relationship remains of taking advantage of the environment, stimulate the economy we're never going to move forward."