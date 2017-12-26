 

Israel's ambassador says Lorde succumbed to 'supporters of small fanatic group' after concert cancellation

 Israel's ambassador to New Zealand has invited Lorde to meet him after the Kiwi singer cancelled her concert in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

On Christmas Day Lorde cancelled a concert scheduled for Israel in June after criticism from activists in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Her decision also came after an open letter written by two New Zealand fans on website the Spinoff argued the concert would show support for Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Israeli ambassador to New Zealand Itzhak Gerberg on Tuesday night (NZT) extended an invitation to the 21-year-old musician on social media.

Tel Aviv will have to wait as tensions flare in the Middle East.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a follow-up statement today, he said the musician had "succumbed to the supporters of a small fanatic group" that "spreads hatred and animosity" and that she had disappointed her fans in Israel.

"Your concert in Israel could have spread the message that solutions come from constructive engagement that leads to compromise and cooperation," Dr Gerberg said.

"Music should unite not divide and your performance in Israel could have contributed to the spirit of hope and peace in the Middle East."

The Jewish Council of New Zealand earlier said that, in succumbing to pressure to call off the concert, Lorde had made a political statement.

Spokeswoman Juliet Moses said the singer would perform in Russia on her Melodrama tour and that despite that country's human rights abuses no one called on her to cancel that show.

The Zionist Federation of New Zealand also said it was disappointed Lorde had caved into pressure from "those who wish to see the destruction of Israel".

"By singling out Israel amongst other nations whose human rights abuses make any that Israel supposedly commit seem a drop in the ocean, shows the double standards and discrimination towards the Jewish state of those in the BDS movement," the organisation said in a statement.

