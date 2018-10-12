 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Israeli court's Lorde fine a 'political stunt' says Andrew Little

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Music

An Israeli court's decision to order two New Zealand women to pay damages for convincing singer Lorde to cancel a show in Tel Aviv was a "political stunt" that goes against principles of freedom of speech, New Zealand's Justice Minister says.

Jewish-New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian-New Zealander Nadia Abu- Shanab were last week ordered to pay $US7800 ($NZ11,870) for causing mental harm to three Israeli teenagers who had purchased tickets to the concert.

The lawsuit was the first ruling to cite a controversial 2011 Israeli anti- boycott law that allows civil action against entities who call for a boycott of the state.

The duo have rejected the ruling, and have instead used the attention to raise more than $NZ34,000 on a crowd-funding website to support mental health organisations in Gaza.

Justice Minister Andrew Little today said the court process lacked procedural fairness.

"It's very unusual for a court in one jurisdiction to be making decisions that affect people in a different jurisdiction," he said.

"It does look to me like a political stunt - at least the legislation on which the court was operating was a political stunt - and it should be treated accordingly."

In December, Sachs and Abu-Shanab's letter to Lorde was published by website The Spinoff.

Days later, the 21-year-old Kiwi musician cancelled the performance, which was to conclude her Melodrama world tour.

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab say they won’t pay, and are fundraising for mental health services in Gaza instead. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region
2
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
3
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
4
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.
'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
5
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Simon Bridges and Yikun Zhang

Jami-Lee Ross tweets pics of Simon Bridges and Chinese '$100k donor' as MP accuses National Party leader of electoral fraud
00:45
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.

'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
Traditionally made colorful lanterns are are common feature at Diwali festivals around the world. [File Picture]

Tens of thousands expected at Auckland Diwali festival this weekend
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Christchurch man dies from injuries suffered in car crash earlier this month

Breast cancer sufferers march on Parliament calling on Pharmac to fund two 'game-changer' drugs

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health

Women with breast cancer and their supporters marched to Parliament today calling for Pharmac to fund two drugs for those in the advanced stages of the disease.

More than 29,000 signatures were delivered, calling on Health Minister David Parker and Pharmac to fund the Ibrance medicine, as well as more than 1500 signatures calling for funding of another drug called Kadcyla.

Petition organiser Terre Nicholson is reported as calling both drugs "game-changers" and said it can extend the lives of women with advanced breast cancer by two years.

"It’s literally a lifetime for us. We all have very important reasons to want extra time - time to spend with our family and other loved-ones…" she said in a post on the Breast Cancer Coalition Aotearoa website.

"With rapid advances in research, a cure or something close to it may only be a few years away.  We want to be alive to see it," she said.

Women taking Ibrance at the moment are paying more than $5500 a month for the drug, BCCA reported.

March organiser Wiki Mulholland said today’s march was a chance for women with advanced breast cancer and their whanau and friends to be heard.

"We want Pharmac to do better. We think whether you’re rich or poor, it shouldn’t matter, you should have access to the life-extending drugs that you need," she said.

Ms Mulholland said the number of signatures gathered was heartening.

"No one’s perfect so I’m hoping that from the message that we put out today that Pharmac are able to take a look at themselves, to be able to maybe put in a review and see is there a better way to do this - is there a way that all New Zealanders can access what they need instead of just the rich or some."

Labour MP Louisa Wall thanked those who delivered the petition on behalf of the health select committee.

"We will have to look at the system that currently is not providing what some people would say are the most effective medications for people who need access to those medications, it will mean that we will scrutinise Pharmac’s role and their ability to provide medications to all New Zealanders who need them," she said.

Health Minister David Clark said in a statement that it is not up to politicians to "second guess" the experts at Pharmac on which drugs are funded.

"This Government respects the independence and impartiality of Pharmac," he said.

Mr Clark said while the petition is "completely understandable," strong evidence is needed to support the case.

"When comparing New Zealand’s per capita spending on drugs with other countries, it’s worth bearing in mind the Pharmac model makes drugs more affordable to the taxpayer."

National MP Jo Hayes said she believes the funding process is outdated.

"If, as a politician, the last legacy that I leave in this House is help to drive through legislation to free up these drugs for our whanau and whanau whanui (extended family) then you know, I will have done something great in this House," she said. 

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said the Government agency was unable to say if or when a funding decision would be made for Ibrance or Kadcyla.

"Ultimately, we want to continue making the best choices we can, expanding available treatments for all New Zealanders based on a robust, evidence-based approach," she said.

Ms Fitt said there’s a range of factors that affect how much of a priority funding a specific drug is, including health benefits, the amount of funding available, clinical trial results, supplier negotiations and other funding applications on the table.

A funding application was received for Kadcyla in August last year.

In February this year, a funding application was received for Ibrance.

Last year, the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee recommended funding Kadcyla was a low priority.

Pharmac asked the Cancer Treatments subcommittee for further advice on the drug, as well as advice on Ibrance, last month.

The advice from this is yet to be published on the agency’s website.

Ms Fitt said the funding systems between countries are often not comparable, in response to those petitioning that say New Zealand is lagging behind other OECD countries when it comes to funding some modern medicines.

March organiser Wiki Mulholland says many stage four breast cancer patients turned out, while Labour's Louisa Wall says the funding system will be scrutinised. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Simon Bridges on caucus support: '55 MPs today say he [Jami-Lee Ross] is wrong'

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National Party leader Simon Bridges is adamant the party is united under him after now-ousted member Jami-Lee Ross criticised his leadership.

Mr Bridges has addressed media after Mr Ross stepped forward earlier today with his claims that the leader had broken electoral donation law.

It follows on from yesterday when the party leader said an inquiry into a leak on his expenses identified Mr Ross as the likely culprit.

Mr Ross denied those claims and said Mr Bridges was attempting to use his contact with a local police area commander and a journalist as evidence that he was somehow involved.

Mr Ross questioned Mr Bridges' leadership and criticised him heavily. He claimed he was not alone, with other members of the party not satisfied, but said they would remain silent.

After a caucus meeting that was being held during Mr Ross' press conference, the party leader announced that by unanimous vote Mr Ross was expelled.

"As the strongest possible action that the caucus can take and that's because we are united, we are strong in the interest of New Zealanders and we are not going to tolerate that kind of appalling behaviour we've seen from Jami-Lee Ross, where he has put himself above both caucus but also New Zealanders," Mr Bridges said.

"Fifty-five MPs today say he is wrong, 55 MPs today won't tolerate anything about Jami-Lee Ross, he is not longer a part of our caucus, he is irrelevant as far as we're concerned.

In Parliament today Mr Mallard said Mr Ross will now be regarded as independent MP. Source: 1 NEWS

"I have the unanimous support of my caucus, we have dealt with a lone wolf MP, who has leak, lied, made a number of wild allegations, we're now putting a line on that and moving on."

He said the party would continue to be united and look ahead to the future.

"Jami-Lee Ross is no longer part of National in terms of our caucus going forward and we'll be resolutely strong and united and focused on the things that matter to New Zealand."

However, Mr Ross this morning had already announced he will resign from his seat, step down from the party, and will stand as an independent in any by-election for his Botany seat.

Mr Ross said he once thought Mr Bridges was capable of being Prime Minister, "but now that I see what he's really like it is clear that he's not".

Mr Ross made a number of claims about the National Party leader in relation to donations. Mr Bridges has denied any wrongdoing. Source: 1 NEWS

"I believe Simon Bridges is a corrupt politician."

Mr Ross also alleged Mr Bridges asked him to collect a $100,000 donation from a wealthy businessman and was at pains to point out the donation should not be made public. He said the donation was split into smaller amounts below the $15,000 declaration threshold.

However, Mr Bridges said Mr Ross' law breach claims were "baseless, false but serious allegations".

"I invite Jami-Lee Ross to take those matters to the police and I invite the police to investigate them fully and promptly, because they have zero chance of success given that they are false," he said. "I hope [police] get on to it very quickly because I have done nothing wrong."

"He is completely wrong, this is now and should be a matter for the police, for him to put up and for them to investigate it. It has zero chance of success because it's wrong.

Mr Bridges said he would not delve into the details of the alleged $100,000 donation and whether he was aware it was made or not.

"Everything that Jami-Lee Ross has been saying, because we are talking about guy who is lying, who is leaking, who is lashing out... I have done absolutely nothing wrong and that will be shown to be the case."

On the other hand, Mr Bridges insisted that he had been compliant of electoral laws.

"I've complied with electoral laws at every single moment, and nothing will come of this," Mr Bridges said.

"We have followed all of the rules here in terms of the National Party and that will be shown."

Mr Bridges said he would not pursue legal action against Mr Ross.

rnz.co.nz 

The National Party leader today made a statement defending his position and welcoming a police inquiry into claims of electoral donation fraud. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Check on your elderly neighbours, police urge, after two men discovered dead in their Napier homes

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay police are urging communities to keep an eye on elderly neighbours, following two separate discoveries of deceased elderly men in their homes.

The two men were found dead in their Napier homes over the past two months.

Detective Mike Signal has spoken about the importance of regularly checking on neighbours, especially if you haven't seen them for a while.

"As the weather gets hotter and the holiday season begins, it is a good time to reflect on friends, neighbours and family and to make sure of their welfare, especially those who are known to be in poor health and living alone," he told Stuff.

"It's both sad and concerning to police that there are older members of the community who don't have anyone looking out for their wellbeing."

Both men had been in their seventies and were discovered by neighbours, with no suspicion of foul play in the deaths.

One man was found after neighbours noticed an unusual smell, while the other was discovered after the neighbour checked on the man's house after he wasn't seen for a while.

Senior Woman Alone in Dark Room.
Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Aucklanders urged to be on lookout for counterfeit $100 notes after charges laid against man

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Waitemata Police are appealing to retailers for any information about customers paying for goods with counterfeit money, following the arrest of a 26-year old man.

A number of items, predominantly in west Auckland, have been purchased using fake $100 notes, although Police are concerned that the offending may be wider spread.

Products such as petrol, food and cigarettes are among those to have been purchased using the counterfeit currency.

"The majority of the offending has occurred in the Henderson, Titirangi, Te Atatu and Avondale areas, however we believe there may be more in counterfeit notes currently in circulation and we're urging retailers to contact us if they believe they are in possession of these notes," said Constable Rebecca Brown.

"The notes are very poor quality and relatively easy to spot as counterfeit money, they do not have a clear panel and the paper they are printed on does not feel legitimate.

"On close inspection you can see they have roughly cut edges and black lines - it's not too difficult for anyone to see they are not genuine."

Police have charged a 26-year old man over the offences. He is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court later this month.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland