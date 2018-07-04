 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

share
Laura Twyman

Laura Twyman 

1 NEWS Reporter

Running can help save the ocean this month, with kilometres translating to dollars right across the globe.

In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
Source: 1 NEWS

The initiative by Adidas is accompanied by running events, with around 100 people taking part in the Auckland occasion, held last night.

“Every kilometre that's run, Adidas is giving a dollar to Parley, so that's a no brainer” said Crusaders player Israel Dagg, who’s getting behind the cause.

“Up to a million dollars, they can raise.”

In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The kilometres are being tracked using the phone application Runtastic.

Environmental organisation Parley, who have a partnership with Adidas, will use the money from Adidas to help with education about pollution in the sea.

Adidas has also committed to making five million products from recycled plastic this year.

Auckland University marketing expert Michael Lee says it’s great PR but at the same time, it is for a good cause.

“In this day and age it's very common for companies to know what is important to society and listen, and also care about the society within which they operate”.

Black Ferns Sevens player Tyla Nathan-Wong is encouraging more companies to help on the sustainability front.

“If future companies and other companies can do the same, big thumbs up to them” she said.

The Adidas dollar for a kilometre initiative finishes on Sunday.

Related

Laura Twyman

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

2
Cash, New Zealand currency

Solo mum wins High Court case against Ministry of Social Development who unlawfully claimed her loans were income

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Filipino player tried to trip Aussie player, before mass brawl that shocked the sporting world

03:08
4
Boeing estimates an additional 637,000 pilots will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years.

Air New Zealand looks to head off global pilot shortage set to dramatically impact aviation

00:22
5
The deaths took place at a neo-natal unit in Chester in 2015 and 2016.

English female health worker arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies

01:55
In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

The pair are doing their bit for the environment.


04:06
Helen Beaumont, the head of strategic policy at Christchurch City Council, says they are receiving fewer complaints about the taste of the city’s water than they were in April and May.

Fewer complaints about Christchurch's chlorinated water, council says

Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.


04:30
Couples earning up to $180,000 will be eligible under the Government's housing scheme.

'It shows how hard it is to buy a house in Auckland' - 1 NEWS political editor on salary limit for KiwiBuild scheme

Couples earning up to $180,000 will be eligible under the Government's housing scheme.


01:50
The UK study found coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of early death, than those who abstained

Wellington baristas welcome research showing drinking coffee is linked to longer life

"It would be good to tell them there’s something in the beans that are beneficial for their health."

00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

England into World Cup quarter-finals after heart-stopping penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 