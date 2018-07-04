Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

Running can help save the ocean this month, with kilometres translating to dollars right across the globe.

The initiative by Adidas is accompanied by running events, with around 100 people taking part in the Auckland occasion, held last night.

“Every kilometre that's run, Adidas is giving a dollar to Parley, so that's a no brainer” said Crusaders player Israel Dagg, who’s getting behind the cause.

“Up to a million dollars, they can raise.”

In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The kilometres are being tracked using the phone application Runtastic.

Environmental organisation Parley, who have a partnership with Adidas, will use the money from Adidas to help with education about pollution in the sea.

Adidas has also committed to making five million products from recycled plastic this year.

Auckland University marketing expert Michael Lee says it’s great PR but at the same time, it is for a good cause.

“In this day and age it's very common for companies to know what is important to society and listen, and also care about the society within which they operate”.

Black Ferns Sevens player Tyla Nathan-Wong is encouraging more companies to help on the sustainability front.

“If future companies and other companies can do the same, big thumbs up to them” she said.