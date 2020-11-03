Isolation hotel vouchers now required to enter NZ, with pre-Christmas period completely booked

Kiwi returnees will not be able to board flights home unless they've pre-booked their stay in managed isolation.
Around 30,000 people have already booked their isolation stay over the next three months, with the pre-Christmas period completely booked out.
Air Commodore Darryn Webb says travellers who arrive at the airport without a voucher will not be allowed to board their flight.
Webb says returnees should purchase a voucher for managed isolation before booking flights.
The vouchers were made compulsory today.