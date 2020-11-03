TODAY |

Isolation hotel vouchers now required to enter NZ, with pre-Christmas period completely booked

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi returnees will not be able to board flights home unless they've pre-booked their stay in managed isolation.

Returnees will not be able to board flights home unless they’ve pre-booked their managed isolation stay. Source: Breakfast

Around 30,000 people have already booked their isolation stay over the next three months, with the pre-Christmas period completely booked out.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb says travellers who arrive at the airport without a voucher will not be allowed to board their flight.

Webb says returnees should purchase a voucher for managed isolation before booking flights.

The vouchers were made compulsory today.



