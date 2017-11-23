Isolated road blocked off as police search for missing Bay of Plenty woman

Police have blocked off an isolated road with emergency tape in the the town of Katikati, Bay of Plenty, as they continue to search for a 24-year-old woman they have grave concerns for.

Ola Shahin hasn't been seen since early yesterday morning, and today Lindemann Rd remains closed as police continue to look for her.

Family and friends have posted to Facebook praying and urging for Ms Shahin to come home, and themselves have aided with the search.

One woman who grew up with Ms Shahin described her as "awesome" and a really happy and easy going person.

Ms Shahin friend says she's here on an engineering internship and her family live in Auckland.

The friend of Ms Shahin says she has lived in Tauranga for about a year.