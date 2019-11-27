Island with 'rich and often fraught history' re-opens following closure after earthquake

Ripapa Island in the heart of Lyttelton Harbour has reopened today, nearly nine years after the earthquake made its historic wharf too dangerous.

Closed since 2011, the Department of Conservation and Ngāti Wheke jointly manage the Category 1 Ripapa Island Heritage Area and have spent $100,000 repairing the wharf.

The island has a rich history. Ripapa was home to a fortified pa, built in the early nineteeth century. From 1874 it was used as a quarantine station for new immigrants, before being granted entry to Lyttelton Harbour.

In 1880 the island was used as a prison for around 150 of Te Whiti’s followers, transported from Parihaka following the passive resistance to land confiscation.

By 1885 there was a nationwide "Russian scare", which led to the development of Fort Jervois as it stands today.

Murray Lane from DOC gave a tour to local schoolchildren from Lyttelton.

“It’s an exciting place. Today seeing the kids coming here and getting excited about coming and seeing the guns and the stone work. It’s really great,” he said.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage visited the island for the occasion.