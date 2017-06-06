Islamic communities 'must clean house' in wake of London terror attack - Winston Peters

Winston Peters has told parliament that New Zealand's Islamic communities "must clean house"

He was speaking today after Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett had introduced a resolution condemning the London terror attack and offering condolences to the families of the victims.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said it was known that two of the perpetrators arrived in Britain as immigrants.

London police today named two of the three who carried out the London Bridge attack.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan and the other attacker Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Police say investigations are continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

"Families, friends and confidantes are turning the other cheek rather than turning these people in," said Mr Peters.

"Our Islamic communities must clean house by turning these monsters in and it starts with their own families."

The London attack began on Saturday night (local time) when a rented van was driven off the road, striking pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

Seven people died in the attack, with at least 48 people injured. Eighteen of the victims remain in a critical condition.

Mr Peters said New Zealand must avoid the "politically correct stance" that allowed communities to form and stand apart.

"It is we who must change, they say, not them ... we must halt the slide and lead as a country before we in this country see a repeat of these attacks."