IRD wins dubious award for taxing language

Inland Revenue has struggled to make its direct debit terms and conditions a less taxing read, earning it the people's choice worst 'brainstrain' award at the annual Plain English Awards.

The union representing staff says the tax department isn't being transparent about how many jobs will go.

The people's choice is awarded to the best and worst plain English communicators as nominated by members of the public and IRD was said to be the only one that truly qualified as a 'Brainstrain', the judges say.

"IRD says they have improved their website and made it easier to do business. But when you choose to pay by direct debit and two days later this nonsense is emailed to you... they could do better," the nominator said.

The Plain English awards were developed to address the frustrations of wading through legal speak or dissecting business jargon in business or government documents.

However, they also recognise those doing away with unnecessarily complex language and jargon.

The people's choice for best plain English communication went to Wellington City council for its magazine 'Our Wellington', at the awards held in Wellington.

The not-for-profit company Utilities Dispute took the top prize for best organisation supreme award.

Plain English Awards Trust chairman Gregory Fortuin says the awards go a long way in improving the lives of New Zealanders.

"Think of people caught in an emergency getting fast help from their insurer through an easy-to-complete claim form. Or patients experiencing less stress because they can easily understand their treatment."

"Communications written in plain English really can improve the lives of everyday Kiwis," he said.

US plain language specialist Chris Trudeau commended New Zealanders for their use of plain English, saying the country is "far ahead of the game".

