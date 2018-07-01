TODAY |

IRD warns Kiwis about 'convincing' new email scam

Inland Revenue is warning of a "convincing" new email scam.

Spokesperson Sharon Thompson said it appears to be widespread and offers tax refunds.

More than 900 people reported the scam over the weekend.

"It looks like the real thing but has some tell-tale mistakes that people can use to tell it’s a scam," spokesperson Sharon Thompson said in a statement.

"Embedded links can look quite convincing at first glance as ird.govt.nz can be included within the address. But if you hover over those links, you’ll see Inland Revenue is not the destination."

"In this particular scam, there is also no personalised greeting and what’s listed as a person’s IRD number is a wrong number.

"Importantly, this scam also includes a dollar amount for the bogus refund. Inland Revenue does not include dollar amounts in refund e-mails.

