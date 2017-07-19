 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


IRD to waive penalties over online payment glitches

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Inland Revenue will not penalise any traders who file late GST returns because of technical glitches that have affected its online payment system.

The union representing staff says the tax department isn't being transparent about how many jobs will go.

Source: 1 NEWS

There have been numerous complaints from businesses and accountants about problems with IRD's MY-IR online system to pay GST.

Payments were due today, but accountants and traders have complained about not being able to log on to the system, or receiving demands for payments that have already been made.

IRD has said the problems were temporary glitches which had been fixed.

Commissioner Naomi Ferguson said a reasonable attitude will be taken with people missing the deadline.

"We will not apply late filing and late payment penalties for any GST returns due on June 28 if they are filed and payments made by Wednesday July 4."

"I sincerely apologise to our customers for any negative impact these service issues have had," she said.

Matt Shallcrass, a director at accounting firm Staples Rodway, said the rollout of new IRD systems had been premature, and the bugs had not been ironed out before they were commissioned.

"Inland Revenue is trying to use an off-the-shelf system geared for the European market, where no tax agents are used, and it's not suited for New Zealand."

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

00:35
2
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


02:13
3
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

4
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

5

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 