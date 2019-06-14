TODAY |

IRD and NZTA seek temporary offices for 700 Palmerston North employees due to quake risk

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Property
Natural Disasters

Inland Revenue and the Transport Agency are searching for temporary offices for 700 public servants in Palmerston North, after their building was found to be an earthquake risk.

The building was closed yesterday following structural investigations, which found the building is earthquake prone.

The six-storey building, owned by Acquisition Properties New Zealand Ltd, was constructed around 1980, but the top two floors were added around 2000, according to the Transport Agency.

Inland Revenue (IRD) says it has shifted most of the work normally done by its 220 Palmerston North staff to other offices.

"There is obviously nowhere now for normal face-to-face meetings with our customers so we're looking for temporary accommodation to resume that service," an IRD spokesperson said.

"We're also working on how our people could work from home in the coming days."

The Transport Agency said it had 480 staff in the office.

"Most of our Palmerston North staff are able to work remotely and can work from home. A limited contact centre has opened in a nearby building," a spokesperson said.

"We had already initiated the process of looking for alternative premises in Palmerston North with a view to relocating at the end of our lease.

"We have now brought forward our search for new accommodation. This search will determine whether we move directly to new accommodation or to temporary premises while new offices are identified and fitted-out for our use."

The Transport Agency said more information about the building would be released once the structural engineer's report was peer reviewed, and invasive testing had been conducted.

rnz.co.nz

The IRD and NZTA building in Palmerston North.
The IRD and NZTA building in Palmerston North. Source: Google Maps
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Property
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
The Government today offered teachers a new deal that would get most a $12,000 salary rise.
Jacinda Ardern explains where extra $271 million for teachers' new pay offer came from
2
The severe form of pneumonia is three times more common here than previously thought.
Plumbers call for mandatory testing scheme to fight NZ's high rate of Legionnaires’ disease
3
Mother and child (file picture).
Samoan couple claim Oranga Tamariki rejected their request to foster child because they're not European
4
Rat
Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
5
The revised proposal, worth nearly $1.5 billion, is being backed by the union for the first time.
Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police praise Timaru good Samaritans who apprehended alleged pharmacy bandit
Rat

Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
04:43
Tracey Martin says: “Take some time to listen to an older person”.

'Be kind' - simple message from Minister for Seniors ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
A man, center, argues with mosque shooting survivors and their family outside the Christchurch District Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, June 14, 2019. Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019, pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Man playing Nazi music makes threats towards Muslim men outside Christchurch court