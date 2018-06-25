IRD and MBIE workers set to strike this afternoon

Source:
Four thousand Inland Revenue and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment workers are set to take strike action this afternoon.
This is the first of two strikes and comes after a request for fair pay systems and pay increases were denied.
Marches and rallies are happening across the country with some employees doing charity work over the two-hour strike period.
IRD workers have not taken strike action in 22 years.
