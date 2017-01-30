 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Iranian-born Kiwi unable to travel to US for work after Trump's ban

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Iranian-born Negar Partow is an expert in security, but now Donald Trump's security measures mean she's locked out of the US.

It's a problem for Negar Partow because she travels to the States for work.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I have a New Zealand  passport and an Iranian passport so far, until this year I could travel to the United States of America," said Ms Partow.

An email from the US department of Homeland Security put a stop to that, which is a problem, because she travels to America for her job.

Many of Ms Partow's family live in the US too, and now she's prevented from visiting them after Mr Trump's executive order banned travel to the US from seven countries including Iran.

"If we want to see each other as a family they need to come out of the US and we meet somewhere else, because this has become much more of a problem," she said.

Today Prime Minister Bill English joined the chorus of criticism.

"We wouldn't implement a policy like that which discriminates amongst refugees or migrants as to which country they come from, that's not the New Zealand way," he said.

But, Mr English will not urgently increase New Zealand's annual refugee intake.

Currently the annual intake is 750 refugees and this will rise to 1000 in 2018, but critics say it should go to 1500.

"Our focus is on doing a good job with the people who come here because that's the best way to maintain the broad support of the public for a growing refugee intake."

Anjum Rahman from the Islamic Women's Council fears for the refugees fleeing war-torn countries like Syria and Yemen.

"They have sold up everything, they've cashed all their assets they are ready to move and it is just heartbreaking that they might be sent back to a war-torn area," said Ms Rahman.

New Zealand's department fo Foreign Affairs say it hasn't yet had any calls for help.

But Minister Murray McCully says the immigration ban is "causing widespread confusion and considerable concern."

He says people who need travel advice should contact the US consulate in Auckland.

But, at least for the next three months Ms Partow must watch developments in the US from afar.

Related

Middle East

Politics

North America

03:01
Mass protests continue across American cities while the tough measure has caused global confusion.

Resistance growing to Donald Trump's travel ban for Muslims from some countries
00:40
Andrew Little says NZ should tell Trump his actions "aren't good enough".

Labour leader slams Trump's Muslim ban as 'prejudice', hits out at Bill English's response

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:26
2
Boult’s knock could be the difference NZ need in the first ODI against Australia after he notched 15 runs off the last over

As it happened: Black Caps win Eden Park thriller despite Stoinis' Superman efforts to spearhead Australian comeback

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
4
Ryan Ritchie captured this stunning sight off the coast of Sunkist Bay, Beachlands, this morning.

Video: Magical footage shows two graceful orca whales frolicking off East Auckland beach

00:29
5
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ