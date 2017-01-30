Iranian-born Kiwi unable to travel to US for work after Trump's ban

Iranian-born Negar Partow is an expert in security, but now Donald Trump's security measures mean she's locked out of the US.

"I have a New Zealand passport and an Iranian passport so far, until this year I could travel to the United States of America," said Ms Partow.

An email from the US department of Homeland Security put a stop to that, which is a problem, because she travels to America for her job.

Many of Ms Partow's family live in the US too, and now she's prevented from visiting them after Mr Trump's executive order banned travel to the US from seven countries including Iran.

"If we want to see each other as a family they need to come out of the US and we meet somewhere else, because this has become much more of a problem," she said.

Today Prime Minister Bill English joined the chorus of criticism.

"We wouldn't implement a policy like that which discriminates amongst refugees or migrants as to which country they come from, that's not the New Zealand way," he said.

But, Mr English will not urgently increase New Zealand's annual refugee intake.

Currently the annual intake is 750 refugees and this will rise to 1000 in 2018, but critics say it should go to 1500.

"Our focus is on doing a good job with the people who come here because that's the best way to maintain the broad support of the public for a growing refugee intake."

Anjum Rahman from the Islamic Women's Council fears for the refugees fleeing war-torn countries like Syria and Yemen.

"They have sold up everything, they've cashed all their assets they are ready to move and it is just heartbreaking that they might be sent back to a war-torn area," said Ms Rahman.

New Zealand's department fo Foreign Affairs say it hasn't yet had any calls for help.

But Minister Murray McCully says the immigration ban is "causing widespread confusion and considerable concern."

He says people who need travel advice should contact the US consulate in Auckland.