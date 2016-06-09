 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Investors wipe nearly $300 million off Sky's value after proposed merger with Vodafone rejected

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

After the Commerce Commission declined the multi-billion dollar merger of Vodafone and Sky TV today, Sky TV's shares have taken a hit with investors wiping $293 million off its value.

Commentators say the deal will be a win for consumers in the short term, however there is concern that it could result in a less competitive market.
Source: 1 NEWS

The issue of the pay television network's control of major sports rights was the major sticking point for the rejection of the proposed merger today.

Since then shares traded at $3.60 at 10am this morning, down 75 cents per share or 17 per cent, on last night's closing prices, hitting their lowest level since 2009, Scoop reports.

"This is a very disappointing conclusion to a merger we saw as enhancing New Zealand's communications and media landscape," said Sky chief executive John Fellet.

Vodafone chief executive Russell Stanner said: "We are disappointed the Commerce Commission was unable to see the numerous benefits this merger brings to New Zealanders."

Vodafone's rival, Spark's share price rose at the open by two per cent to $3.56 today.

Commerce Commission chair Mark Berry said the Commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition.

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann analyses the decision to block the merger of Sky and Vodafone.
Source: 1 NEWS

He says the proposed merger would have created a strong vertically integrated pay television and full service communications provider in New Zealand owning all premium sports content.

Dr Berry says the Commerce Commission acknowledges that this could result in more attractive offers for Sky combined with broadband and/or mobile being available to customers in the immediate future.

1 NEWS' Political Editor says the deal might have gone through if Sky could have found other providers to 'wholesale out' some sports content to.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, he says they have to take into account the impact of a merger over time and uncertainty as to how this dynamic market will evolve is relevant to their assessment.

Mr Berry says to clear the merger the Commission would need to be satisfied that the merger was unlikely to substantially lesson competition in any relevant market.

He says the evidence before the Commission suggest that the potential popularity of the merged entities offers could result in competitors losing customers or failing to achieve scale to the point that they would reduce investment or innovation in broadband and mobile markets in the future.

Under the deal, Sky TV would have bought Vodafone New Zealand for $3.4 billion in cash and shares, leaving Vodafone Europe with a 51 per cent stake in Sky. 

The merged entity would have been controlled by Vodafone Group.

Yesterday, the High Court in Auckland granted a legal stay preventing any merger from happening immediately. 

The likes of Spark, 2 Degrees and Internet New Zealand argued the proposed new company would have too much market power. 

Related

Internet

Television

Corin Dann

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
2
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


4
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

00:36
5
Pictures shows firefighters helping the victims of the bus crash which injured dozens yesterday.

Watch: Patients winched to safety after bus crashes down bank near Akaroa

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ