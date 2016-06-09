Investors wipe nearly $300 million off Sky's value after proposed merger with Vodafone rejected

After the Commerce Commission declined the multi-billion dollar merger of Vodafone and Sky TV today, Sky TV's shares have taken a hit with investors wiping $293 million off its value.

The issue of the pay television network's control of major sports rights was the major sticking point for the rejection of the proposed merger today.

Since then shares traded at $3.60 at 10am this morning, down 75 cents per share or 17 per cent, on last night's closing prices, hitting their lowest level since 2009, Scoop reports.

"This is a very disappointing conclusion to a merger we saw as enhancing New Zealand's communications and media landscape," said Sky chief executive John Fellet.

Vodafone chief executive Russell Stanner said: "We are disappointed the Commerce Commission was unable to see the numerous benefits this merger brings to New Zealanders."

Vodafone's rival, Spark's share price rose at the open by two per cent to $3.56 today.

Commerce Commission chair Mark Berry said the Commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition.

He says the proposed merger would have created a strong vertically integrated pay television and full service communications provider in New Zealand owning all premium sports content.

Dr Berry says the Commerce Commission acknowledges that this could result in more attractive offers for Sky combined with broadband and/or mobile being available to customers in the immediate future.

However, he says they have to take into account the impact of a merger over time and uncertainty as to how this dynamic market will evolve is relevant to their assessment.

Mr Berry says to clear the merger the Commission would need to be satisfied that the merger was unlikely to substantially lesson competition in any relevant market.

He says the evidence before the Commission suggest that the potential popularity of the merged entities offers could result in competitors losing customers or failing to achieve scale to the point that they would reduce investment or innovation in broadband and mobile markets in the future.

Under the deal, Sky TV would have bought Vodafone New Zealand for $3.4 billion in cash and shares, leaving Vodafone Europe with a 51 per cent stake in Sky.

The merged entity would have been controlled by Vodafone Group.

Yesterday, the High Court in Auckland granted a legal stay preventing any merger from happening immediately.