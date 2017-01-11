 

Investigators 'confident' campfire caused Rat Point fire

The cause of the fire at Rat Point that destroyed 150ha of bush has been identified as a camp fire, Otago Rural Fire Authority says.

The large fire started late on Tuesday night, burning through native scrub and trees on Jessie Peak's steep terrain above Rat Point on the scenic Glenorchy Rd between Glenorchy and Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

The Otago Rural Fire Authority says it is "confident" the fire started as a camp fire on the beach below Rat Point and are asking the public for help.

"Those responsible may have already left the scene on Tuesday evening thinking that their campfire was out, before wind blew hot embers into the surrounding dry vegetation and started the scrub fire."

The authority is particularly interested in any information about a white van that was seen at Rat Point on Tuesday afternoon.

Otago Rural Fire Authority Incident Controller Phil Marsh said fire crews will continue working for several days to make sure the area is safe.

A fire broke out last night near Rat Point on the Queenstown to Glenorchy Rd.
Overnight, 11ml of rainfall helped stop flare ups, the last being at 9pm, and 10 staff members remained at the scene with helicopters on standby.

Delta electricity crews also working overnight restored power to the town of Glenorchy around midnight, which was earlier than expected.

Queenstown Lakes District Council is still asking drivers to take care when driving through the area on Glenorchy Rd as it remains an 'active operational zone,' with fire trucks and crews working alongside.

Fire crews are expected to remain on site at Rat Point for the rest of the week.
The road may close again today, the council said in an update.

Incident Controller Phil Marsh said the fire service, largely staffed by volunteers, has received offers of food and support from businesses which has been greatly received.

