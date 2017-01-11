Investigators 'confident' campfire caused Rat Point fire

The cause of the fire at Rat Point that destroyed 150ha of bush has been identified as a camp fire, Otago Rural Fire Authority says.

The large fire started late on Tuesday night, burning through native scrub and trees on Jessie Peak's steep terrain above Rat Point on the scenic Glenorchy Rd between Glenorchy and Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS

The Otago Rural Fire Authority says it is "confident" the fire started as a camp fire on the beach below Rat Point and are asking the public for help.

"Those responsible may have already left the scene on Tuesday evening thinking that their campfire was out, before wind blew hot embers into the surrounding dry vegetation and started the scrub fire."

The authority is particularly interested in any information about a white van that was seen at Rat Point on Tuesday afternoon.

Otago Rural Fire Authority Incident Controller Phil Marsh said fire crews will continue working for several days to make sure the area is safe.

Overnight, 11ml of rainfall helped stop flare ups, the last being at 9pm, and 10 staff members remained at the scene with helicopters on standby.

Delta electricity crews also working overnight restored power to the town of Glenorchy around midnight, which was earlier than expected.

Queenstown Lakes District Council is still asking drivers to take care when driving through the area on Glenorchy Rd as it remains an 'active operational zone,' with fire trucks and crews working alongside.

The road may close again today, the council said in an update.