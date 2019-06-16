TODAY |

Investigations underway into mid-air collision near Masterton that killed two pilots

Investigations are underway into the plane collision that killed two pilots near Masterton yesterday.

The two pilots were killed in a mid-air plane crash between two light aircraft.

The planes collided as they were coming in to land at Hood Aerodome.

Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.
Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Hughes Line about 11.15am, police said.

Four parachutists were on board one of the planes but had dived off it shortly before it crashed.

The pilot of the other aircraft - a training plane - was the sole occupant.

Police say the crash could've been worse as a helicopter in the area also missed the collision.

    Wairarapa Police Area Commander Scott Miller describes the mid-air two-plane crash in Masterton today.
    Minister of Children, Tracey Martin, made the announcement today after the incident last month.

    Inquiry announced into handling of attempted uplift of a baby in Hawke's Bay last month by Oranga Tamariki

    Teenager charged in connection with string of robberies and assaults across Auckland
    01:50
    MP Shane Reti says authorities led the public to believe there weren’t enough vaccines available but it’s now emerged there were.

    National accuses Government of misleading Northlanders over lack of Meningococcal vaccines
