Investigations underway into mid-air collision near Masterton that killed two pilots

Investigations are underway into the plane collision that killed two pilots near Masterton yesterday.

The planes collided as they were coming in to land at Hood Aerodome.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Hughes Line about 11.15am, police said.

Four parachutists were on board one of the planes but had dived off it shortly before it crashed.

The pilot of the other aircraft - a training plane - was the sole occupant.