Investigations underway into Auckland bus crash that ran over woman and baby

Multiple investigations are underway into how a parked tour bus rolled back and struck pedestrians in central Auckland yesterday.

Police yesterday confirmed three people suffered minor injuries after a Soaring Kiwi Tours bus parked outside the Sky Tower on Victoria Street West rolled backwards about 1pm.

Cordons were lifted from the street and the bus was removed from the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police said they were making inquiries to establish what happened. The New Zealand Transport Agency said it was likely it would look into the incident as well.

WorkSafe told RNZ that it had made initial inquiries and was examining what its next steps would be.

No-one was onboard the bus which was waiting for its next scheduled tour of the city. It travelled about 100m down the steep hill, with a man, who witnesses believe was the driver, chasing after it.

The bus had run over a woman and baby before coming to a standstill against some temporary traffic lights set up for road works on the side of the busy city street.

Witnesses said the woman was pulled out from near the back of the bus, while the entire length of the double-decker appears to have passed over the infant, who was found near the front wheel and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.

The tour company said it wouldn't comment on whether the handbrake was on because the matter was under investigation.

Owner Mark Gilbert told RNZ it was helping police with inquiries and "offering support to those injured and supporting our team with whatever they need".

Among those who rushed to help were workers from the City Rail Link project, building a new rail tunnel underneath the Auckland's city centre.