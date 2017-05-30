Investigations continue into 'weird' disappearance of Christchurch man

Investigations are continuing into the mysterious disappearance of a Christchurch man.

Michael McGrath, 49, hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

His brother Simon McGrath has made an appeal on Facebook asking for "any sightings around Sunday, 21 May 17 to Monday 22 May 2017 or after this time or movements of a blue subaru station wagon that he drove (the car is currently at his home but any sightings of this car from 21 May 2017 could be important).

"Very unlike him to go walking - has never done so before and he has been in good spirits."

Police have since removed the car, and are still searching his Halswell home.

The home is in a very tidy suburban street and the grounds appear to be well groomed.

Neighbours spoken to today by 1 NEWS said he’d lived there around 20 years.

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath Source: NZ Police

They say he was a quiet man who kept to himself but used to wave out when he saw neighbours.

They say he did not have a partner or children and there was never any dramas at his home.